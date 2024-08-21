Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 243.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 807 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 545.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $291,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,782. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $121.64 and a one year high of $206.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

