Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) Trading Down 50%

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (CVE:QPT – Get Free Report) shares were down 50% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 790,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,219% from the average daily volume of 59,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Quest PharmaTech Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Get Quest PharmaTech alerts:

Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Quest PharmaTech Company Profile

Quest PharmaTech Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of targeted cancer. Its lead product candidate is Mab AR 9.6 against truncated O-glycan on MUC16, for targeted cancer therapy applications. The company also offers Oregovomab, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest PharmaTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest PharmaTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.