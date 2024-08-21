Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Trading 14.1% Higher

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 322,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 130,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.70 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.43 to C$0.46 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$0.71.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QUIS

Quisitive Technology Solutions Trading Up 12.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Quisitive Technology Solutions

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$99.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Quisitive Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether sold 80,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$27,195.10. 14.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.