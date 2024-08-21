Rajeev Bashyam Rajan Sells 199 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajeev Bashyam Rajan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 445 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $78,275.50.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $156.29 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Atlassian by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Atlassian by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP increased its stake in Atlassian by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TEAM. Capital One Financial raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

