Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 863,502 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,963 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HP were worth $30,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in HP by 11.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in HP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,683 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in HP by 2.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

