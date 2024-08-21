Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $27,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 99,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $110.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.