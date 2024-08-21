Raymond James & Associates Buys 292,512 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,512 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $30,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.