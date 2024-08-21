Raymond James & Associates Buys 41,308 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41,308 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of CRH worth $29,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 71.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

CRH Price Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.09.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 29.97%.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.