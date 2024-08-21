Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $29,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. HSBC raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $427.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.82.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

