Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,963 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Global Payments worth $32,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Global Payments by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $108.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.79.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.48.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

