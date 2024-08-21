Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Primerica were worth $27,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 493.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 45.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.25.
Primerica Price Performance
PRI stock opened at $259.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.22 and a 200 day moving average of $237.56. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $261.48.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.88 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Primerica Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total transaction of $757,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,446,071.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $1,767,090. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Primerica Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Primerica
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.