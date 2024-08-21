Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 331,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in THOR Industries were worth $30,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 548.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 3,063.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average of $103.91.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.