Raymond James & Associates Has $26.05 Million Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,554 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $26,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,647 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $161.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $258.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

