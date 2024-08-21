Raymond James & Associates Has $26.14 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 382.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,305,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035,140 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

