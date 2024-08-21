Raymond James & Associates Has $26.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $26,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $232.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.29 and its 200 day moving average is $227.54. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $267.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

