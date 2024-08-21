Raymond James & Associates Has $27.08 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,566 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $27,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCT. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCT opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

