Raymond James & Associates Has $28.05 Million Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,143 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.75% of Copa worth $28,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Copa by 34,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Copa Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CPA stock opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $78.12 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

About Copa

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.