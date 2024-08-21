Raymond James & Associates Has $28.42 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of GoDaddy worth $28,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 102.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Barclays raised their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.25.

Shares of GDDY opened at $162.92 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.80 and a 12-month high of $165.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.57.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 363.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $1,055,792.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,386,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $1,055,792.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,386,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,374.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,413 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,096. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

