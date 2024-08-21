Raymond James & Associates Has $29.75 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 745.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,865,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644,787 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 79,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 158,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 47,745 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 96,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCV stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

