Raymond James & Associates Has $32.36 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,047,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $32,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Old Republic International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.6 %

ORI opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

