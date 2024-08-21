Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $32,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,271,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,098,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,534,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,847,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $216.70 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $218.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.12.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

