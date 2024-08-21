Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,412 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.52% of Choice Hotels International worth $29,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 7.4% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 163.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CHH stock opened at $122.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.24. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $134.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,330.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,501.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

