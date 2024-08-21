Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.52% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $32,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

ITA stock opened at $143.34 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.43.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

