Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,157,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,099 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $28,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,207,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,982,000 after buying an additional 2,702,457 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,830,000 after buying an additional 1,998,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,640,000 after buying an additional 1,419,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,959.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,373,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after buying an additional 1,328,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 4.8 %

XRAY opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

