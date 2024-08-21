Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,464 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.45% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $30,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,832.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after buying an additional 182,578 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,778.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000.

VIGI opened at $85.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average is $81.21. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

