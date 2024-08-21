Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,260 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.47% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $32,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

