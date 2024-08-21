Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $25,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,581,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after buying an additional 335,604 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 557,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 170,870 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 168,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 367.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 563,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after purchasing an additional 443,162 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of INTF opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $30.78.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

