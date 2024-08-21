Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/12/2024 – SoundHound AI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2024 – SoundHound AI was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.

8/9/2024 – SoundHound AI had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2024 – SoundHound AI had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $5.50 to $6.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – SoundHound AI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

SOUN stock remained flat at $5.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,630,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,231,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.77.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 883,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $460,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 625,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,476 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after buying an additional 2,226,471 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth about $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 479,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 409,917 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

