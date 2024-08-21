Regis (RGS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 28th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regis in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

