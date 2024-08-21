Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stake Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,596 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $12,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Repligen by 937.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2,345.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 183.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,969.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt bought 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.08 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at $20,495,162.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $150.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 601.04, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.68.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Repligen

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.