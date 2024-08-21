Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Airbnb (ABNB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) in the last few weeks:

8/8/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $111.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $100.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $180.00 to $130.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $165.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $121.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $134.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $151.00 to $130.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $170.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $190.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Airbnb had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Airbnb had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Airbnb had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $129.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $117.38 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 734,892 shares of company stock worth $109,314,640. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after buying an additional 791,149 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $619,584,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

