Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Trading Up 6.2%

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35.80 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 35.05 ($0.46). Approximately 567,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 387,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.43).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Resolute Mining from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £743.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,765.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.42.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

