REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Stock Position Cut by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of REV Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 490,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 68,047 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,010,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in REV Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter.

REVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE REVG traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.61. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $616.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.17 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. Analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

