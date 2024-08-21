Reviewing Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jardine Cycle & Carriage and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jardine Cycle & Carriage N/A N/A N/A $4.99 8.20 Mitsui & Co., Ltd. $92.30 billion 0.68 $7.34 billion $48.73 8.57

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Jardine Cycle & Carriage. Jardine Cycle & Carriage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsui & Co., Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Jardine Cycle & Carriage pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $8.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Jardine Cycle & Carriage pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jardine Cycle & Carriage and Mitsui & Co., Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jardine Cycle & Carriage 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsui & Co., Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Jardine Cycle & Carriage and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jardine Cycle & Carriage N/A N/A N/A Mitsui & Co., Ltd. 7.75% 14.22% 6.36%

Summary

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. beats Jardine Cycle & Carriage on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, assembles, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components. The company also manufactures, assembles, distributes, and owns dealership networks for Toyota, Daihatsu, Isuzu, Peugeot, and UD Trucks, as well as Honda motorcycles; and manufactures and retails BMW vehicles, and owns the Lexus cars dealership. It offers financial services, such as financing for motorcycles, cars, heavy equipment; insurance protection for individual and commercial customers; and lending products to retail consumers and digital payment solutions. In addition, the company supplies heavy equipment and provides aftersales services for various sectors, including mining, plantation, construction, and forestry; distributes Komatsu, UD Trucks, SCANIA, Bomag, and Tadano heavy equipment; and owns and operates thermal and metallurgical coal, gold, and thermal power assets, as well as operates in the construction and renewable energy sectors. Further, it cultivates, harvests, and processes palm oil; develops and manages toll roads; provides printing and digital services solutions; and distributes FUJIFILM business products, as well as develops office buildings and residential projects. The company was formerly known as Cycle & Carriage Ltd. and changed its name to Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited in 2004. Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited was founded in 1899 and is based in Singapore. Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Singapore Pte Ltd.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium. It also offers power, gas, water, rail, and logistics systems; sales, financing, lease, transportation, and logistics services; and invests in plants, offshore energy development, ships, aviation, space, railways, and automotives, as well as machinery for mining, construction, and industrial use. In addition, the company provides basic chemicals and inorganic raw materials, functional materials, electronic materials, specialty chemicals, housing and lifestyle materials, agri-inputs, animal/human nutrition, and health products; and logistics infrastructures services, including tank terminal operation, as well as plastic recycling and next-generation energy, such as hydrogen and ammonia and forest resources businesses. Further, it engages in the food resources and products, merchandising, retail, fashion and textiles, wellness, healthcare, pharma, hospitality, and human capital businesses. Additionally, it is involved in the ICT, finance, real estate, and logistics businesses. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Mitsui E&P Italia B operates as a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

