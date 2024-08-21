Richard A. Heyman Sells 1,270 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $29,527.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,172.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $27.67.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $9,657,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $4,489,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 37,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELVN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

