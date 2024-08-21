Richard P. Messina Sells 1,270 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) VP Richard P. Messina sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $49,250.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35. Strattec Security Co. has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $39.89.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $2.01. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $143.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 47.0% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 10,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Strattec Security by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Strattec Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $925,000. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

