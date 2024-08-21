Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Richards Packaging Income Stock Performance
Richards Packaging Income has a 12-month low of C$25.52 and a 12-month high of C$34.10.
Richards Packaging Income Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Richards Packaging Income
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA vs. 401(k): A Comparison
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Is AMD Closing the Gap with Nvidia After its Recent Acquisition?
Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.