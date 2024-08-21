Riley Millar Frame Sells 29,500 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.56, for a total value of C$429,579.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 0.7 %
TSE PEY opened at C$14.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.66. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$11.09 and a one year high of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77.
Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
