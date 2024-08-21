Riley Millar Frame Sells 29,500 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.56, for a total value of C$429,579.00.

TSE PEY opened at C$14.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.66. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$11.09 and a one year high of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEY. Scotiabank upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.55.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

