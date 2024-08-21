Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,104 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 83,868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $28,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.31 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The company has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.34.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

