Rita-Rose Gagné Sells 666,311 Shares of Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO) Stock

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) insider Rita-Rose Gagné sold 666,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £193,230.19 ($251,078.73).

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 28.42 ($0.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,842.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.57. Hammerson Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 32.04 ($0.42).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -20,000.00%.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

