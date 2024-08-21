Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Position Cut by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 39,183 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,926 shares of company stock worth $7,552,869. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

RIVN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,972,004. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.09.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.