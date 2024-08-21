Robert C. Connor Buys 100 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) Director Robert C. Connor acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $346.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,682.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,051,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

DDS stock opened at $351.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $409.04 and a 200-day moving average of $422.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.90. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.39 and a 12-month high of $476.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,255,000 after buying an additional 52,974 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 5,002,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,951 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 36,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $9,036,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

