Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Down 2.7% Following Insider Selling

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $39.74 and last traded at $39.75. 1,805,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 7,323,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.

Specifically, insider Mark Reinstra sold 17,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $687,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 342,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,867,288.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,656 shares in the company, valued at $13,706,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Roblox Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Roblox by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.3% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 8.1% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

