Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,123,591 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 432,501 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,180 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,781 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,030.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RKLB. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.