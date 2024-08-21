Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 25,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Up 9.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

About Rockhopper Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Rockhopper Exploration plc, an oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of oil and gas acreage primarily in the Falkland Islands. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Wiltshire, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.