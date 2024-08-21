Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Rocky Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years. Rocky Brands has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Price Performance

Shares of RCKY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,677. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $98.26 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCKY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCKY

Insider Activity at Rocky Brands

In other Rocky Brands news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $349,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,849.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.