Ronald D. Andrews Sells 30,000 Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM) Stock

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) Director Ronald D. Andrews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$23,400.00.

Shares of ASM stock opened at C$1.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$182.05 million, a PE ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 2.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.57 and a twelve month high of C$1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

