Ronald D. Andrews Sells 30,000 Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM) Stock

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) Director Ronald D. Andrews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$23,400.00.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance
Shares of ASM stock opened at C$1.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$182.05 million, a PE ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 2.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.57 and a twelve month high of C$1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines
