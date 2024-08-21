Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Hits New 1-Year High at $157.50

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $157.50 and last traded at $153.28, with a volume of 253449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Ross Stores Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 57,022 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

