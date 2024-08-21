Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. On average, analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $112.59 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $159.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.46.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Bank of Canada

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.