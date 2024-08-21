Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 28th. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$3.02 per share for the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.77 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.58 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$153.40 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$107.92 and a twelve month high of C$155.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$149.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$141.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$217.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group set a C$165.00 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.29.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$2,161,474.61. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$2,161,474.61. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total transaction of C$7,889,646.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at C$3,628.83. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,592,565.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

